Morning Start: Scraunched

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you all have a great Tuesday.

Fun Fact: The longest one-syllable word in the English language is scraunched. Some think that squirreled could be included, but squirrel is intended to be pronounced as two syllables (squir-rel) according to most dictionaries.

On this day

In 1794, the Louvre opens to the public.

In 1930, Turkish cities Constantinople and Angora change their names to Istanbul and Ankara.

In 1972, Wilt Chamberlain plays his last pro basketball game.

National holidays

Today is National Hot Tub Day, National Amber Day, National Something On a Stick Day, National Weed Appreciation Day, Respect Your Cats Day and Virtual Advocacy Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Princeton Posse assistant coach dies in vehicle crash

Trio of local women tap north Kelowna location for new microbrewery

Okanagan curlers crowd podium in BC Games competition

Trending

Caitlin Clark, the junior guard from the Iowa Hawkeyes, notched the first ever 40-point triple-double in an NCAA tournament game, as her team clinched a spot in the Final Four with a 97-83 victory over the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday night.

Caitlin Clark is the first person with a 40-point triple-double in an NCAA tournament history! #MarchMadness 41 Points

12 Assists

10 Rebounds

8 Threes

3 Stealspic.twitter.com/Vum6JkFL3w — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 27, 2023

Celebrity Birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share one with singer/actress Lady Gaga (36), actor Vince Vaughn (52) and New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr (31),

Have a great Tuesday!

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanaganVernon