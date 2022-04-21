(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Queen’s lack of music awards

Your morning start for Thursday, April 21

Good morning and Happy Thursday! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: The band Queen has never won a Grammy. They’ve only received four Grammy nominations.

On this day

In 1910, author Mark Twain dies at age 74.

In 1918, Canadian pilot Arthur Roy Brown is credited with shooting down and killing German fighter ace Baron Manfred von Richthofen, “The Red Baron” in World War I.

In 1989, George W. Bush becomes part CEO of the Texas Rangers.

In 2003, singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone dies of breast cancer at age 70.

In 2012, Chicago White Sox pitcher Philip Humber throws the 21st ever perfect game in MLB history against the Seattle Mariners.

In 2018, actor Verne Troyer passes away at age 49.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Tea Day, National Bulldogs are Beautiful Day, National Kindergarten Day, National High Five Day and National Chocolate Covered Cashews Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Kelowna man cycling across B.C. for mental health charity.

North Okanagan murder case at a standstill.

Geotechnical investigation temporarily closes KVR Trail in Naramata.

Trending

One of the best things the internet can bring us is when a joke is put out there and someone believes it. On Tuesday night, a parody account made a joke about New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole in relation to the television show The Office… and the Los Angeles Angels radio broadcast team believed it, not getting the joke.

Also, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker giving a baby a fist bump is the cutest thing you’ll see today.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Queen Elizabeth II (96), actor James McAvoy (43), actor Robbie Amell (34), NFL broadcaster Tony Romo (42), actor Rob Riggle (52), actress Andie MacDowell (64), actor Frank Dillane (31), actor Tony Danza (71), and current Los Angeles King and former Vancouver Canuck and Kelowna Rocket Alex Edler (36).

Have a great Thursday!

Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government

