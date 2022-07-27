Morning Start: Pets and the heat wave

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 27

Good morning Okanagan! Sorry for no morning start yesterday but we’re back! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: It can take just five minutes for a dog to overheat in a car. Be careful with your pets and children during this heat wave!

On this day

In 1946, Aloha Airlines begins service.

In 1971, Apollo 15 launches.

In 1993, the Mars Observer takes its first photo of Mars.

In 2018, Facebook has its worst ever day on the public stock market, losing 19 per cent ($119 billion).

National holidays

Today is Chicken Finger Day, National Creme Brûlée Day, National Scotch Day, National Sleepy Head Day, and Bagpipe Appreciation Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

B.C. Sports Hall of Fame annual summit coming to Kelowna. Learn more here.

B.C. Wildfire declares grass fire near Penticton under control. Learn more here.

One person killed, two seriously injured in collision on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm. Learn more here.

Trending

In light of the heat wave, the Okanagan is asking for this right now to cool everyone off.

The arrival of the rain.pic.twitter.com/fImYRJX5KJ — Figen (@TheFigen) July 26, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez (47), actress Maya Rudolph (50), actress Taylor Schilling (38), and PGA golfer Jordan Spieth (29).

Have a great day everyone! Stay hydrated!

