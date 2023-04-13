Morning Start: Pepsi in World War II

Your morning start for Thursday, April 13

Good morning Okanagan and happy Thursday! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: PepsiCo almost went belly up during World War II.

Because of rationing laws, sugar was regulated and written in favour of Coca-Cola. In order to not let the company fail, PepsiCo bottlers found more ways to produce sugar and continue to operate throughout the war.

On this day

In 1954, Hank Aaron plays his first major league game.

In 1970, Apollo 13 announces “Houston, we have a problem” as oxygen tank explodes on the way to the moon.

In 1979, the longest doubles ping-pong match ends after 101 hours.

In 1984, Pete Rose collects his 4,000th career hit.

In 1992, Crystal Pepsi begins test marketing.

In 1997, the Hartford Whalers play their last game ever in the NHL.

In 2003, Canadian Mike Weir wins The Masters. He became the first Canadian and first left-handed golfer to win the tournament.

In 2019, NBA coach Gregg Popovich becomes the winning coach in NBA history.

National holidays

Today is National Scrabble Day, National Make Lunch Count Day, and National Peach Cobbler Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna home free for the taking…away

Free transit offered to Summerland residents

Dog loses eye, surrendered and Okanagan community pitches in

Trending

For the upcoming golf season, Taylormade is now offering little logos on customized golf balls instead of numbers.

Why mark it when you can make it? For the first time ever, you can swap out the number for a personalized MySymbol design on your TP5 or TP5x golf ball. Create yours today and experience this revolution in golf ball personalization: https://t.co/DHJjCCRf9W pic.twitter.com/mXJh5y5PKZ — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) April 12, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Ron Perlman (73), actress Allison Williams (35), rapper Ty Dolla Sign (41), and actor Glen Howerton (47).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan