Morning Start: People breathe in 45 pounds of dust throughout their lives

Your morning start for Monday, March 7

Happy Monday!

Fun Fact: Over the course of your lifetime, you will breathe in approximately 45 pounds of dust.

On this day

In 1857, baseball games are officially nine innings long.

In 1962, The Beatles debut on BBC radio.

In 1968, the news is shown on television in colour (BBC).

In 1996, NBA star Magic Johnson becomes the second basketball player to reach 10,00 career assists.

In 2011, Charlie Sheen is fired from ‘Two and a Half Men’.

In 2016, NFL quarterback Peyton Manning announces his retirement.

In 2016, tennis star Maria Sharapova is suspended for 15 months after a failed drug test.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Alexander Graham Bell Day, National Cereal Day, National Flapjack Day, Sock Monkey Day, and National School Breakfast Week.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Vigil held at UBCO for homicide victim. Learn more here.

Penticton woman shares story of Ukrainian family members during local rally. Learn more here.

Vernon realtors collect cans in support of Ukraine. Learn more here.

Trending

How does this happen? Two guys were just doing their job but didn’t keep their head up.

OKC clean-up crew was really on the floor mid-game 😂 pic.twitter.com/rDuMZlrtAC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Jenna Fischer (48), actor Bryan Cranston (66), actress Laura Prepon (42), actress Rachel Weisz (52), actress Wanda Sykes (58), and actor Peter Sarsgaard (51).

Have a great Monday! Treat yourself to that coffee, you deserve it.

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan