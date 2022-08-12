Morning Start: Owning Guinea Pigs in Switzerland

Your morning start for Friday, August 12

Fun Fact: In Switzerland, if you own a Guinea Pig, you must own two or more of them. They’re social animals, so it’s considered animal abuse if they are lonely.

On this day

In 1908, Henry Ford completes the first Model T car.

In 1991, band Metallica releases their self-titled album ‘Metallica’ featuring their hit song ‘Enter Sandman’.

In 1992, Canada, the United States, and Mexico complete North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations.

In 2007, television game show host and creator Merv Griffin dies at 82.

National holidays

Today is National Vinyl Day, National Middle Child Day, National Juliette Fries Day, National Gooey Butter Cake Day, Shop Online for Groceries Day, Milkman Day, International Youth Day, and World Elephant Day.

In case you missed it

City of Kelowna idling bylaw now running. Learn more here.

Kids Theatre Camp is returning to the Keremeos Grist Mill. Learn more here.

Cariboo Lou: Rapper Tech N9ne coming to Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewery. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Cara Delevingne (30), women’s Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser (44), actor Lakeith Stanfield (31), boxer Tyson Fury (34), actor Casey Affleck (47), rapper Sir Mix-a-lot (59), and actress Yvette Nicole Brown (51).

