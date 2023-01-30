Morning Start: New Zealand didn’t need the Power Rangers

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your week started!
Fun Fact: The 1990’s show ‘Power Rangers’ was banned in New Zealand until 2011.
On this day
In 1911, the Canadian Naval Service becomes the Canadian Royal Navy.
In 1948, Gandhi is assassinated.
In 1983, the Washington Football League beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII.
In 1994, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII.
In 2000, the St. Louis Rams beat the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.
National holidays
Today is National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day, National Draw a Dinosaur Day, National Croissant Day, School Day of Non-Violence and Peace, and Yodel to Your Neighbours Day.
This judge gets it…
Okay, I never cry from TikTok videos but omg I baaaaaawled at this pic.twitter.com/2JQR4OnqCQ
— Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) January 27, 2023
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Christian Bale (49), rapper Kid Cudi (39), Wilmer Valderrama (43), singer Phil Collins (72), actor Gene Hackman (93), and actress Olivia Colman (49).
Have a great Monday everyone!
