Morning Start: New record for world’s largest pizza

Fun Fact: A Youtuber named Airrack and Pizza Hut collaborated to break the Guinness world record for the world’s largest pizza. The pizza is 13,900 square feet, and weighs in at 13,653 pounds with more than 630,000 pieces of pepperoni and was cut in 68,000 slices.

True story: When I was 8 yrs old I threw a pizza party at a bowling alley and no one showed up. To get revenge, I spent the past 18 years scheming how to make the worlds largest pizza and today it happened. No one out-pizzas the hut. @pizzahut pic.twitter.com/P3GzlmwdcX — Airrack (@airrack) January 21, 2023

from now on we only go by record breakers. Shout out to @airrack for helping us with the WORLD’S LARGEST BIG NEW YORKER pic.twitter.com/fIGbKnYwt0 — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) January 20, 2023

After the world record was confirmed, the pizza was donated to various food banks.

In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games open in Chamonix, France.

In 1947, American gangster Al Capone dies at 48.

In 1961, Disney animated movie ‘101 Dalmatians’ is released.

In 1970, M*A*S*H premieres.

In 2005, NASA’s Opportunity/Spirit rover lands on Mars.

In 2017, actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80.

Today is Robbie Burns Day, National Fish Taco Day, National Irish Coffee Day, Opposite Day, and Observe the Weather Day.

Show ‘snow mercy’ when voting on the name of Kelowna’s new snowblower. Learn more here.

Woman, two RCMP officers rescued after falling through ice on Mara Lake near Sicamous. Learn more here.

Shows will go on following flood at Vernon theatre. Learn more here.

What do you think of these jerseys/promotion by this Minor League Baseball team?

Outstanding: The @HickoryCrawdads, the high Single-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, will change their name to the Hickory Dickory Docks for a three-game homestand in August. Their hats will of course feature a mouse running up a clock. (H/T @MiLBPromos) pic.twitter.com/7NU6IIkqgs — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 24, 2023

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Alicia Keys (42), and Scottish poet Robbie Burns.

