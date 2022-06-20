(Photo - Twitter)

Morning Start: Mr. Potato Head

Your morning start for Monday, June 20

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you had a great weekend! Let’s get your day in the O-K started!

Fun Fact: Mr. Potato Head was the first toy to be advertised on television! The toy was invented in 1952.

On this day

In 1867, U.S. President Andrew Johnson purchases Alaska.

In 1980, The Blues Brothers is released in theatres.

In 2017, actor Daniel Day-Lewis announces his retirement from acting.

National holidays

Today is National Ice Cream Soda Day, National Take Your Cat to Work Day, National Vanilla Milkshake Day, World Productivity Day, and Bald Eagle Appreciation Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Nicole Kidman (54), singer Lionel Richie (73), actor John Goodman (70), and actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse (33).

Have a great Monday everyone!

