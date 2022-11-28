Mount Everest (Pixabay)

Mount Everest (Pixabay)

Morning Start: Mount Everett’s height

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 28

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: When Mount Everett was first measured, they found it to be exactly 29,000 feet, but because it’s a round number, it sounds made up so it was declared to be 29,002 feet.

On this day

In 1895, the first vehicle race takes place in Chicago.

In 1939, Canadian James Naismith, the inventor of basketball and the football helmet, dies at 78.

In 1975, Bobby Orr plays his final game for the Boston Bruins.

In 1994, convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer is clubbed to death by a fellow inmate.

In 2010, Canadian actor Leslie Nielsen dies at 84.

National holidays

Today is Cyber Monday, National Brand Day, and National French Toast Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

CONTEST: Get creative for Kelowna Rockets game to win Vancouver Canucks tickets. Learn more here.

Okanagan Young Writers Awards almost closed for 2022. Learn more here.

Kelowna woman reunited with dog and car. Learn more here.

Trending

Imagine going to see Diplo and it’s 4 a.m. so he plays this…

@diplo

afters are a wild place

♬ original sound – Diplo

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor and television show host Jon Stewart (60), singer Randy Newman (79), NHL goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (38), Canadian rapper Trey Songz (38), Canadian keyboardist Paul Shaffer (73), actor Colman Domingo (52), and reality star Anna Nicole Smith (would’ve been 55).

Have a great Monday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Justin Trudeau talks allyship during appearance on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ spinoff
Next story
PODCAST: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award

Just Posted

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

Mount Everest (Pixabay)
Morning Start: Mount Everett’s height

Be prepared and drive to the road conditions this winter. (File photo)
Highway 1 braces for snowstorm around Revelstoke

BC RCMP are searching for Michael Mawley of Kingsgate, BC, who is a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation. (Photo from RCMP)
RCMP searching for person of interest in suspicious death from town east of Creston