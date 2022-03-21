(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)

Morning Start: March Madness

Your morning start for Monday, March 21

Happy Monday! Hope you had a great weekend! Sometimes Mondays are tough but let’s get your day and week started right.

Fun Fact: March Madness is going on right now, and your bracket was probably busted on day one. Don’t feel bad, you have a one in over nine quintillion chance of having a perfect bracket.

On this day

In 1963, Alcatraz prison in San Francisco closes.

In 1970, the first annual San Diego Comic-Con takes place.

In 1994, Wayne Gretzky scores his 801st career goal to tie Gordie Howe for most goals all-time.

In 2006, the first tweet ever is sent out by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

In 2014, Canadian freestyle skier and two-time Olympic gold medalist Alex Bilodeau retires.

In 2019, MLB star Ichiro Suzuki retires.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is World Poetry Day, National Single Parent Day, National Healthy Fats Day, World Puppetry Day, World Down Syndrome Day, National French Bread Day, National Common Courtesy Day, National Crunchy Taco Day, National Fragrance Day, International Day of Forests, and National Introverts Week.

For the NHL fans out there, today is the trade deadline day. What trades will your favourite team make?

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna COVID protester facing charges of assault in court next month. Learn more here.

Directors keep North Okanagan gondola project moving. Learn more here.

Penticton RCMP seizes $3,200 in drugs after multi-week investigation. Learn more here.

Trending

This has to be one of the best moments of March Madness this year right?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Gary Oldman (64), actor Scott Eastwood (36), actor Matthew Broderick (60), television show host Rosie O’Donnell (60), and actress Sonequa Martin-Green (37).

Have that second… or third cup of coffee and make today great!

coffeeOkanagan

