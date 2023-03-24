John Wooden, seen here with NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, coached the UCLA Bruins to a record 10 NCAA Championships. (Leading Beat Photo)

Morning Start: March Madness

Your morning start for Friday, March 23.

happy Friday!

Fun Fact: It is the second week of the NCAA March Madness college basketball men’s and women’s competition. The tournament was created back in 1939 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and was the idea of Ohio State coach Harold Olsen. Throughout its history, the UCLA Bruins have won the most men’s titles, with 11, while the UConn Huskies claim the most women’s titles with 11.

On this day

In 1837, Canada gives its African American citizens the right to vote.

In 1939, Wuthering Heights film, based on the Emily Brontë novel, premieres in Los Angeles.

In 2020, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modhi orders a 21 day lockdown for world’s second most populous country of 1.3 billion people to deal with COVID-19.

National holidays

Today is National Cheesesteak Day, National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day, International Day for Achievers, National Cocktail Day and World Tuberculosis Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Pen

In Revelstoke

Revy

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Trending

Tahsis, the village of around 248 people on the coast of Vancouver Island, had a council meeting that went off the rails on Tuesday night.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share one with actress Jessica Chastain (45), NFL player Damar Hamlin (24), WWE legend The Undertaker (57), actor Jim Parsons (49), fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger (71) and the predeceased Harry Houdini (1874-1926).

Have a fantastic Friday!

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanaganVernon

