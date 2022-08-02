Morning Start: Man’s best friend

Your morning start for Tuesday, August 2

Happy August y’all! Hopefully your return to the work week isn’t too hard after the long weekend!

Fun Fact: A male researcher found that his success rate at getting a woman’s phone number was around nine per cent, but jumped to 28 per cent when he had a dog with him.

On this day

In 1776, The U.S. Declaration of Independence was signed.

In 1943, a U.S. Navy torpedo boat commanded by John F. Kennedy was sunk by a Japanese destroyer.

In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, sparking the Persian Gulf War.

In 1999, ‘The Sixth Sense’ opens in theatres.

National holidays

Today is National Colouring Book Day, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, and National Night Out.

In case you missed it

Woman in serious but stable condition after boat crash near West Kelowna marina. Read it here.

Apex Mountain snowmaking guns ready to fight wildfire. Learn more here.

Shuswap farmer overwhelmed by kindness of residents. Get the full story here.

Trending

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Canadian Deupty Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (54), Director Kevin Smith (52), pop singer Charli XCX (29), and basketball star Kristaps Porzingis (27).

Drink your coffee, sit up straight, and enjoy the start to a new week!

