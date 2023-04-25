Morning Start: Lobster

Good morning Okanagan! Grab your coffee as we get your day started!
Fun Fact: Until the late 1880’s, lobster was considered to be a poor person’s food and source of protein. It was often fed to prisoners because it was cheap and easy to access. Prisoners were given lobster so often, they would complain if they had to eat it more than three times a week.
On this day
In 1849, Lord Elgin, the Governor General of Canada signs the Rebellion Losses Bill.
In 1901, New York becomes the first state to make license plates for vehicles a requirement.
In 1954, the first solar battery is announced, made by Bell Labs. Its efficiency was six per cent.
In 1978, the Phillie Phanatic (mascot) makes his first appearance.
In 1993, the New England Patriots select quarterback Drew Bledsoe, out of Washington State, first overall in the NFL draft.
In 2009, the Detroit Lions select quarterback Matthew Stafford, out of Georgia, first overall in the NFL draft.
In 2019, Joe Biden announces his campaign for U.S. president.
National holidays
Today is National Telephone Day, National Zucchini Bread Day, National DNA Day, National Lingerie Day, National Hairstylist Appreciation Day, and National Hug a Plumber Day.
In case you missed it
Senior dies after being run over in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot
Trial for former hockey coach accused of voyeurism in Penticton set for 2024
Dogs needing homes fill Vernon arts centre
Trending
Did you know someone painted Boo’s door from Monster’s Inc. in Calgary? People now view it as a landmark and get photos with it.
@theothergayellen Calgary’s best Hidden Gem! #calgary #calgaryhiddengem #hiddengems #disney #montersinc #sullyandboo #boo #kittyandboo #instaworthy #yyc #yyctiktok #iglocation #hiddendoor #secret #localsecret ♬ original sound – C H A R L I E
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Al Pacino (83), actor Hank Azaria (59), actress Renee Zellweger (54), retired NBA star Tim Duncan (47), NBA Commissioner Adam Silver (61), and sportscaster Joe Buck (54).
Have a wonderful Tuesday everyone!
