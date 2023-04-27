Morning Start: Living where you’re born

Your morning start for Thursday, April 27

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you’re loving the warmer weather! Let’s get your Thursday started…

Fun Fact: Only 3.5 per cent of people live in a country they weren’t born in.

On this day

In 1915, Canadian brewer and businessman John Labatt dies at age 76.

In 1961, the NFL opens the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

In 1967, Expo 67 opens in Montreal.

In 1982, the trial of John Hinckley begins after he attempted to assassinate U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

National holidays

Today is National Tell a Story Day, National Prime Rib Day, and International Guide Dog Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with pop singer Lizzo (35), rock singer Patrick Stump (39), singer Cuba Gooding Sr. (would’ve been 79), and tennis player Nick Kyrgios (28).

Have a great day everyone!

