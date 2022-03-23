(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Lightning can be five times hotter than the sun

Your morning start for Wednesday, March 23

Happy Wednesday! Let’s get your day started right.

Fun Fact: A bolt of lightning can be up to five times hotter than the surface of the sun.

On this day

In 1952, Chicago Blackhawks forward Bill Mosienko records the fastest hat-trick in NHL history, scoring all three goals in 21 seconds. The record still stands to this day.

In 1968, Canadian singer Joni Mitchell releases her debut album ‘Song to a Seagull’.

In 1977, singer Elvis Presley begins his final concert tour.

In 1993, fight night in Phoenix.

In 1994, radio personality Howard Stern announces he is going to run for the Governor of New York.

In 1999, Ricky Martin releases his hit song ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Puppy Day, National Tamale Day, National Chip and Dip Day, National Chia Day, Near Miss Day, and World Meteorological Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Gray rips into Prime Minister over deal with NDP. Learn more here.

Violent Penticton rapist back behind bars, facing new criminal charges. Learn more here.

B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines. Learn more here.

Trending

Like Happy Gilmore said, “364 days until next year’s hockey tryouts, got to toughen up!”

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with NBA star Kyrie Irving (30), actor Randall Park (48), country singer Brett Eldredge (36), country singer Brett Young (41), actress Keri Russell (46), actress Marin Hinkle (56), actress Michelle Monaghan (46), former NBA star and current NBA coach Jason Kidd (49), and former MLB pitcher Mark Buehrle (43).

Have a great Wednesday!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Camping season reservations are now open in B.C.
Next story
Gift of independence: Creston business donates vehicle to family in need

Just Posted

Rebecca Gidney, executive director of Kootenai Community Centre Society, poses with Lisa Brown Folvik and Karl Folvik, owners of Kootenay Euro Shop. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Gift of independence: Creston business donates vehicle to family in need

Golden is taking on Revelstoke in CBC’s bracket for the best small town in BC. (File photo)
Golden up for CBC’s Best Small Town crown

Laura Tennant was travelling through the Golden area when her car was struck with a boulder in a rockslide.
Father-in-law sounds warning after family trip devastated by fatal Golden rockslide

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Lightning can be five times hotter than the sun