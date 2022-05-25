(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Lettuce and sunflowers are in the same family

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 25

Happy Wednesday all! It’s time for the morning start!

Fun Fact: Lettuce and sunflowers come from the same family. They’re both part of the Asteraceae famiy, which is one of the largest and most diverse in nature.

On this day

In 1935, track star Jesse Owens breaks or ties four world records in 45 minutes.

In 1951, Willie Mays makes his MLB debut.

In 1977, the original Star Wars, ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’, premieres.

In 1983, ‘Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’ premieres.

In 1992, Jay Leno becomes the permanent host of ‘The Tonight Show’.

In 2011, ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ ends after 25 years.

In 2020, George Floyd is killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, causing protests across the United States.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Senior Health and Fitness Day, National Wine Day, National Tap Dance Day, National Sing Out Day, National Missing Children’s Day, and National Brown Bag It Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Mike Myers (59), actress Octavia Spencer (52), and actor Ian McKellen (83).

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!

coffeeOkanagan

