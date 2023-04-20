Morning Start: Kyle’s are going for a record

Good morning Okanagan! Grab your coffee as we get your Thursday started!

On this day

In 1912, Fenway Park in Boston officially opens.

In 1914, Canadian James Duffy wins the 18th annual Boston Marathon.

In 1916, the Chicago Cubs play their first game at Weeghman Field (now known as Wrigley Field).

In 1968, Pierre Trudeau is sworn in as the 15th Prime Minister of Canada.

In 1986, Michael Jordan sets the record for most points scored in an NBA playoff game with 63.

In 2008, Danica Patrick wins the Indy Japan 300 to become the first female driver to win a race in IndyCar history.

In 2018, electronic music artist Avicii dies of suicide.

National holidays

Today is National Cheddar Fries Day, National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day, National Look-alike Day, National Banana Day, Chinese Language Day, and Lima Bean Respect Day.

In case you missed it

Kelowna man sues North Okanagan-Shuswap school board after told to ‘play through’ brain injury

Gangster charged with Naramata murder appears in Kelowna court

Respiratory infection outbreaks at 2 Vernon facilities

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Carmen Electra (51), actor George Takei (86), actress Jessica Lange (74), and actor Shemar Moore (53).

