(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: It’s a blimp, it’s a plane, it’s Redondo Beach’s official bird

Your morning start for Thursday, May 12

Good morning and happy Thursday! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Everywhere has an official bird, flower or landmark. But, in Redondo Beach, California, the city’s official bird is the Goodyear Blimp. It’s been the official bird since 1983.

On this day

In 1870, Manitoba becomes a province in Canada.

In 1958, Canada and the United States form the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).

In 1967, Jimi Hendrix releases his album ‘Are you Experienced’.

In 1994, ‘Pulp Fiction’ premieres at the Cannes Film Festival.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day, National Limerick Day, National Nutty Fudge Day and National Odometer Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Central Okanagan School District budget cutting measures mean loss of jobs. Learn more here.

Fire rips through Penticton Toyota dealership. Learn more here.

Lake Country athletes look to skate into Team Canada sweaters. Learn more here.

Trending

Look at the hustle on his girl! We might see her in the Olympics in the future.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with skateboarder Tony Hawk (53), actor Rami Malek (41), actor Emilio Estevez (60), comedian George Carlin (would’ve been 85), actor Jason Biggs (44), actress Malin Akerman (44), Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Barra (would’ve been 97), Homer Simpson (66), and Canadian golfer Mike Weir (52).

Have a wonderful Thursday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeOkanagan

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Snowbirds soar under Kelowna sun

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: It’s a blimp, it’s a plane, it’s Redondo Beach’s official bird

While the snow pack levels are above normal in much of the province, the Okanagan and Nicola regions remain lower than normal, according to the May 1, 2022 statistics. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)
Snow levels below normal in the Okanagan and Nicola regions

An avalanche occurred on March 29 which caused Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden to be closed for nearly nine hours. (DriveBC)
Revelstoke area sees busiest avalanche season in years

Tourism Golden held their AGM this week. (Tourism Golden photo)
Chamber of Commerce loses voting seat on tourism board