Morning Start: How to properly open hard plastic packages

Fun Fact: You know that hard plastic that items are packaged in sometimes? Apparently all you had to do is squeeze and they’ll pop open…

On this day

In 1933, aviator Wiley Post completes the first ever solo flight around the world in seven days and 19 hours.

In 1994, former NFL running back OJ Simpson pleads not guilty to murder.

National holidays

Today is National Hammock Day, Mango Day, and World Brain Day.

West Kelowna ‘spectacle’ RV fire not suspicious. Learn more here.

Driver identified after hitting Vernon senior in wheelchair. Learn more here.

Penticton pharmacist not allowed to own a pharmacy for 5 years. Learn more here.

Yesterday was a very warm day all across the United States but what happened to San Francisco? And yes, this was 100 per cent real and not a typo by the news station.

lol San Francisco pic.twitter.com/phUP8Eh9zq — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) July 21, 2022

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress and singer Selena Gomez (30), actor David Spade (58), Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek (would’ve been 82), actor Willem DeFoe (67), actor Skyler Gisondo (26), actor Danny Glover (76), and actor John Leguizamo (61).

