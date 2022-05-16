Morning Start: How fast does a cough and a sneeze travel?

Your morning start for Monday, May 16

On this day

In 1866, pharmacist Charles E. Hires invents root beer.

In 1976, the Montreal Canadiens win the Stanley Cup over the Philadelphia Flyers.

In 1982, the New York Islanders win the Stanley Cup for the third consecutive year, beating the Vancouver Canucks.

In 1985, Michael Jordan is named the NBA’s rookie of the year.

In 1986, ‘Top Gun’ starring Tom Cruise premieres.

In 2002, ‘Star Wars: Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones’ premieres.

In 2019, the series finale of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ airs.

In 2019, ‘Rocketman’ premieres.

In 2020, U.S. department store J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Do Something Good For Your Neighbour Day, National Sea Monkey Day, National Mimosa Day, National Piercing Day, National Love a Tree Day, National Biographer’s Day, and National Barbecue Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Megan Fox (36), singer Janet Jackson (56), actor Pierce Brosnan (69), actor Danny Trejo (78), actress Tori Spelling (49), actress Debra Winger (67), and actor Khary Payton (50).

