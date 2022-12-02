Morning Start: How ants sleep

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 2

Good morning Okanagan! It’s time to wake up and finish the week off strong! Let’s get your Friday started.

Fun Fact: Instead of a regular sleep, ants take 250 power naps a day that last around one minute.

On this day

In 1901, inventor King C. Gillette begins selling safety razor blades.

In 1927, the first Ford Model T sells for $385.

In 1952, a human birth is televised to the public for the first time in Denver, Colorado.

In 1969, the NHL announces expansion to Vancouver and Buffalo.

In 1988, ESPN airs the 10,000th episode of Sportscenter.

In 1993, Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar is shot dead by police.

In 1995, goaltender Patrick Roy demands a trade from Montreal after arguing with his coach.

In 2014, NHL hall of famer Jean Béliveau dies at age 83.

National holidays

Today is International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, Bartender Appreciation Day, Business of Popping Corn Day, National Fritters Day, National Mutt Day, National Ski School Day, Special Education Day, Play Basketball Day, World Pollution Prevention Day, and World Computer Literacy Day.

In what world would this be a good idea?

Natural selection at its finest pic.twitter.com/wZtxM19DOx — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 1, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with pop singer Brittany Spears (41), pop singer Charlie Puth (31), pop singer Nelly Furtado (44), football player Aaron Rodgers (39), actress Lucy Liu (54), rapper Juice WRLD (would’ve been 24), and actor Joe Lo Truglio (52).

Have a great weekend everyone!!

