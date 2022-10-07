Morning Start: Happy Thanksgiving!

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 7

Good morning all! It’s time to get your Friday started before the Thanksgiving long weekend!

Fun Fact: It’s Thanksgiving weekend so here are some fun facts about the holiday!

Thanksgiving has been celebrated in Canada since 1879.

Up until 1957, Thanksgiving was celebrated on the first Monday of October.

Canada celebrated Thanksgiving on the second Monday in October while the United States celebrated it on the last Thursday of November. This is because it gets colder in Canada earlier in the season than the States, making harvest season earlier.

The second Monday every October is still a holiday in the States, its Columbus Day.

Thanksgiving is a statutory holiday everywhere in Canada except for the Atlantic provinces.

In 2020, 2.5 million turkeys were purchased for Thanksgiving in Canada. That was a 36 per cent increase from 2019.

On this day

In 1849, Edgar Allan Poe dies at 40.

In 1986, Steve Yzerman is named captain of the Detroit Red Wings.

In 1992, the Tampa Bay Lightning become the first expansion team in NHL history to win their opening game.

In 2008, Spotify is launched.

National holidays

Today is National Body Language Day, National Forgiveness and Happiness Day, National Inner Beauty Day, National Frappe Day, World Smile Day, World Cotton Day, and National LED Light Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with television judge Simon Cowell (63), singer Lewis Capaldi (25), MLB star Mookie Betts (30), and singer John Mellencamp (71).

Reminder: there’s no morning start on Monday because of the holiday. Have a great, happy, healthy, and safe Thanksgiving weekend everyone! Don’t forget all the greens, beans, potatoes, and tomatoes!

(and enjoy all the sports this weekend! Let’s go Blue Jays!)

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

