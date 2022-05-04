Morning Start: Happy Star Wars Day

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 4

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, you grabbed your coffee and got your Wednesday started with the morning start!

Fun Fact: Happy Star Wars Day! A day fully fuelled by fans of the movies. George Lucas, who directed the films, had nothing to do with creating Star Wars Day.

Today is Star Wars Day because of the phrase from the movie “may the force be with you.” Today is May 4, so people today say “May the Fourth be with you.” Changing the phrase for May 4 was originally used in 1979 to celebrate Margaret Thatcher being elected as the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister. Fellow members of her party bought out a full-page advertisement in the London Evening News that read “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations.”

On this day

In 1846, Michigan gets rid of the death penalty.

In 1910, the Canadian Currency Act receives Royal Assent.

In 1910, Canadian Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier passed the Naval Service Act and created the Royal Canadian Navy.

In 1957, the Anne Frank Foundation forms in Amsterdam.

In 1979, Margaret Thatcher is elected as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, becoming the first woman to work in the position.

In 2008, writer/actor Seth MacFarlene reaches a $100 million deal with Fox to keep the television show ‘Family Guy’ on Fox until 2012. It made MacFarlene the highest-paid television writer.

In 2010, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus receives the 2,407th Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The problem? Her name was spelt wrong on the original.

In 2018, first baseman Albert Pujols collects his 3000th career hit.

In 2020, Don Shula, the winningest NFL head coach of all-time, dies at 90.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Star Wars Day, National Skilled Trades Day, National Orange Juice Day, National Candied Orange Peel Day, and National Weather Observers Day.

In case you missed it

Canada Day festival returns to Kelowna for July 1. Learn more here.

Annual ‘Walk For Peace’ coming to U.S.-Canada border crossing. Learn more here.

Federal electoral riding boundaries expected to change in Interior. Learn more here.

Drone videos around sports venues are the best!

The World's Most Famous Arena – like you've never, ever seen it. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OOMVgqBRq8 — x – New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 3, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Will Arnett (52), actor Richard Jenkins (75), actress Ana Gasteyer (55), PGA golfer Rory McIlroy (33), singer Lance Bass (43), sports reporter Erin Andrews (44), country singer Randy Travis (63), and actress Aubrey Hepburn (would’ve been 93).

Have a great day everyone!

