Morning Start: Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Good morning, happy Thursday and happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Fun Fact: St. Patrick wasn’t born in Ireland! His parents were Roman and he was from Scotland.
Also, St. Patrick’s Day was originally a dry holiday! It’s a national holiday in Ireland and until the 1970s, pubs were also closed.
On this day
In 1756, the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration takes place.
In 1905, Albert Einstein finishes paper detailing Quantum Theory of Light.
In 1930, construction begins on the Empire State Building in New York.
In 1995, the first chickenpox vaccine is approved.
National holidays
According to National Today, today is National Close the Gap Day, and National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day.
This is how bad gas prices are right now…
@604tv Canadian gas prices are ridiculous 😂 #604tv #canada #gas #canadianhumour #poker #highstakes #bc ♬ original sound – 604tv
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Rob Lowe (58), actor Kurt Russell (71), actor John Boyega (30), musician Hozier (32), and sports reporter Tracy Wolfson (47).
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
