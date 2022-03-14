(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Happy Pi Day!

Your morning start for Monday, March 14

Happy Monday! Let’s have a great week!

Fun Fact: It’s Pi Day (3-14)! Here are some Pi facts:

  • The symbol for Pi has been in use for over 250 years.
  • The end of Pi will never be found. Because of this, the exact accurate area and circumference of a circle can never be found.
  • Five trillion digits of Pi have been found.

On this day

In 1978, the NFL adds a seventh official permanently.

In 2006, Michael Wallace retired from the television show ‘60 Minutes’ after 37 years.

In 2017, the world’s oldest golf course allows women members for the first time in its 273 year history (Muirfield in Scotland).

In 2018, after spending time in space, astronaut Scott Kelly is no longer identified as an identical twin after his genes were altered by 7 per cent.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Pi Day, Commonwealth Day in Canada, National Potato Chip Day, National Write Your Story Day, National Learn about Butterflies Day, National Napping Day, International Day of Mathematics, and Brain Awareness Week.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Winfield Bakery owners hope to reopen in new location following fire. Learn more here.

Seeds of Vernon Sunflower Project keep shining amid Ukraine crisis. Learn more here.

Alzheimer’s awareness needed year-round. Learn more here.

Trending

Feel-good story of the day

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with physicist Albert Einstein, NBA star Steph Curry (34), gymnast Simone Biles (25), actor Ansel Elgort (28), actor Michael Caine (89), actor Billy Crystal (74), and music composer Quincy Jones (89).

Have a great start to your week!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
QUIZ: A time for peace
Next story
Happy Pi Day, celebrate with pie

Just Posted

RCMP are offering ‘street smart’ tips on how to protect kids, after a potential child luring incident in Golden on Thursday. (RCMP photo)
RCMP report potential child luring incident in Golden

John Manuel has been recognized at March’s Climate Champion. (Wildsight photo)
John Manuel chosen as March Climate Champion

Electric Time technician Dan LaMoore adjusts a clock hand on a 1000-lb., 12-foot diameter clock constructed for a resort in Vietnam, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set ahead one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Daylight Saving Time is here

Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of the territorial defense stands in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
QUIZ: A time for peace