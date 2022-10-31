Morning Start: Happy Halloween!

Your morning start for Monday, Oct. 31

Good morning Okanagan and happy Halloween! Let’s get your Monday and your week started!

Fun Fact: It’s Halloween so here are some Halloween facts:

After Christmas, Halloween is the second most commercialized holiday. (side note – I disagree when people call it a holiday, we don’t get the day off, why do we call it a holiday?)

Trick-or-treating has been around since the medieval times. At that time in Scotland and Ireland, it was called ‘guising’ or ‘souling’.

An Irishman named Stingy Jack walked around carrying a lantern and people started calling him “Jack of the Lantern”

In 2013, a world record was set when Stephen Clarke carved a Jack O’lantern with eyes, nose, mouth, and ears in 16.47 seconds.

Another Jack O’lantern record was broken in 2013: In Keene, New Hampshire, a record 30,581 were put on display together.

In Bathurst, New Brunswick, it is illegal to go trick-or-treating over the age of 16. Anyone who’s caught doing so could be fined up to $200.

Candy wasn’t given out for trick-or-treating until the 1950s. Before then, fruit, money, small toys, nuts, and cake were handed out.

On this day

In 1864, Nevada becomes the 36th state in the US.

In 1918, the Spanish Flu killed 21,000 people in North America in a week.

In 1926, magician and escape artist Harry Houdini died at 52.

In 1941, the Mount Rushmore monument is completed.

In 1950, Earl ‘The Big Cat’ Lloyd becomes the first African-American player in the NBA.

In 1988, the first ever Monday Night Football game is played in Indianapolis.

In 1994, Venus Williams makes her professional tennis debut at 14 years old.

In 2003, professional surfer Bethany Williams has her arm bitten off by a shark while surfing in Hawaii.

In 2012, the New York Stock Exchange reopens after being closed for two days because of Hurricane Sandy.

In 2020, actor Sean Connery dies at age 90.

National holidays

Today is Knock-Knock Joke Day, National Caramel Apple Day, National Doorbell Day, and World Savings Day.

In case you missed it

Drivers wanted as Uber looks to start engines in Kelowna. Learn more here.

Nearly 2 years jail for former Vernon hockey coach who sexually assaulted teen. Learn more here.

Penticton man raises more than $100k in 6 years for local SPCA. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with pop singer Willow Smith (22), rapper Vanilla Ice (55), actor Rob Schneider (59), and actor John Candy (would’ve 72).

Have a fun and safe Halloween everyone!

