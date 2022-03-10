Morning Start: Green Eyes

Your morning start for Thursday, March 10

It’s Thursday! We’re getting closer to the end of the work week!

Fun Fact: Only 2 per cent of the global population has green eyes.

On this day

In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell makes the first phone call.

In 1933, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Long Beach, California. 70 buildings destroyed, 120 people killed.

In 1964, Simon and Garfunkle record the song ‘The Sound of Silence’.

In 1997, television show ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ premieres.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is World Kidney Day, National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, Popcorn Lover’s Day, Paper Money Day, National Ranch Day, National Pack Your Lunch Day, National Blueberry Popover Day, National Landline Telephone Day, International Day of Awesomeness, International Bagpipe Day, Mario Day, and Nametag Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Man arrested under Mental Health Act after weapons incident at Kelowna home. Learn more here.

Vernon van fire quickly extinguished. Learn more here.

Alleged Keremeos attacker deemed mentally unfit. Learn more here.

Trending

Jackie Moon (aka Will Ferrell) warms up with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Extremely weird pregame scene in SF — Will Ferrell, as Jackie Moon, is warming up with Klay Thompson and Alex Rodriguez is watching pic.twitter.com/zJj5Ggan2r — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 9, 2022

Roll the Jackie Moon mixtape 🎥 pic.twitter.com/bX5yX2KGt3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

*Bonus* – the biggest debate on the internet for the last week has been, do you think there are more doors or more wheels in the world? Let us know what you think!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with country singer Carrie Underwood (39), rapper Bad Bunny (28), actress Olivia Wilde (38), actor Chuck Norris (82), actor Jon Hamm (51), actress Emily Osment (30), actress Paget Brewster (53), music producer Timbaland (50), NFL quarterback Justin Herbert (24), actress Sharon Stone (64), music producer Rick Rubin (59), and actor Thomas Middleditch (40).

Have the best Thursday! It’s a great day to have a great day!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeOkanagan