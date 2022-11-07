Morning Start: Grand Canyon

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you had a great and safe weekend, now let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: If you took the world’s entire population and factor in everyone that has ever lived and put them all in the Grand Canyon, there would still be plenty of room. In fact, it’s estimated it would take 67 trillion people to fill the Grand Canyon.

On this day

In 1873, Alexander Mackenzie becomes the second Prime Minister of Canada.

In 1973, New Jersey is the first state to allow girls to play in Little League.

In 1991, Magic Johnson announces he has HIV and his retirement from the NBA.

In 2016, Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen dies at age 82.

In 2017, retired MLB pitcher Roy Halladay dies at 40 in a plane crash.

In 2020, Joe Biden is declared the next President of the United States.

National holidays

Today is National Cancer Awareness Day, National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day, and National Hug a Bear Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Hazing, harassment, bullying allegations leveled against hockey organization Okanagan HC. Learn more here.

‘We are tired of the futility’: Okanagan shelters call for changes to homelessness response. Learn more here.

Program to recognize Salmon Arm innovators over age 40 creating positive change. Learn more here.

Trending

Alley-oops happen in basketball all the time, now check out this hockey one.

This is ridiculous 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KVUJ8fJhlg — Adirondack Thunder (@ECHLThunder) November 5, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Canadian singer Joni Mitchell (79), DJ David Guetta (55), singer Lorde (26), and actor Adam DeVine (39).

Have a great day everyone!

