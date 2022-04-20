(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Goaltenders used to serve their penalties

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 20

Sup? Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Up until the 1941-42 season, NHL goaltenders would have to go to the penalty box when they got the penalty.

One of the four skaters on the ice had to stand in the crease and defend the net and one was allowed to use their goaltender’s mask and goalie stick.

On this day

In 1912, Fenway Park in Boston officially opens.

In 1914, Canadian James Duffy wins the 18th annual Boston Marathon.

In 1916, the Chicago Cubs play their first game at Weeghman Field (now known as Wrigley Field).

In 1968, Pierre Trudeau is sworn in as the 15th Prime Minister of Canada.

In 1986, Michael Jordan sets the record for most points scored in an NBA playoff game with 63.

In 2008, Danica Patrick wins the Indy Japan 300 to become the first female driver to win a race in IndyCar history.

In 2018, electronic music artist Avicii dies of suicide.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Cheddar Fries Day, National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day, National Look-alike Day, National Banana Day, Chinese Language Day, and Lima Bean Respect Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Carmen Electra (50), actor George Takei (85), actress Jessica Lange (73), and actor Shemar Moore (52).

Have a great day everyone!

