Morning Start: Frost Flowers

Fun Fact: Do you know what frost flowers are?
@manonward Have you ever seen one? 🥹 #frostflowers #mothernature #magic ♬ Cumbia Buena – Grupo La Cumbia
On this day
In 1897, the Canadian Intercollegiate Rugby Football Union forms.
In 1960, NBA star Wilt Chamberlain records a record 55 rebounds in a single game.
In 1991, Queen singer Freddie Mercury dies at 45.
National holidays
Today is American Thanksgiving, Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day, National Family Health History Day, National Dog Show Broadcast, and National Sardines Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In case you missed it
Trans-Canada Highway near Golden reopening to the public. Learn more here.
West Kelowna Fire Service answering the call more often due to B.C. ambulance woes. Learn more here.
Vader the dog found wandering Oliver is still looking for furever home. Learn more here.
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Sarah Hyland (32), actress Katherine Heigl (44), and actor Colin Hanks (45).
Have a great Thursday everyone!
