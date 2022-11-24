(@TomAckermanWX/Twitter)

(@TomAckermanWX/Twitter)

Morning Start: Frost Flowers

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 24

Good morning everyone! Let’s get your Thursday in the Okanagan started!

Fun Fact: Do you know what frost flowers are?

@manonward Have you ever seen one? 🥹 #frostflowers #mothernature #magic ♬ Cumbia Buena – Grupo La Cumbia

On this day

In 1897, the Canadian Intercollegiate Rugby Football Union forms.

In 1960, NBA star Wilt Chamberlain records a record 55 rebounds in a single game.

In 1991, Queen singer Freddie Mercury dies at 45.

National holidays

Today is American Thanksgiving, Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day, National Family Health History Day, National Dog Show Broadcast, and National Sardines Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Trans-Canada Highway near Golden reopening to the public. Learn more here.

West Kelowna Fire Service answering the call more often due to B.C. ambulance woes. Learn more here.

Vader the dog found wandering Oliver is still looking for furever home. Learn more here.

Trending

This is insane…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Sarah Hyland (32), actress Katherine Heigl (44), and actor Colin Hanks (45).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Large herd of bighorn sheep take a stroll in Penticton neighbourhood

Just Posted

Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Trans-Canada Highway project is expected to complete in early 2024 (MOTI)
Kicking Horse Canyon stretch of Trans-Canada Highway reopening to the public

Golden and District Search and Rescue helicopter rescue. (Facebook)
Injured skier lifted to safety by Golden and District Search and Rescue

The CP Holiday Train in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
CP Holiday Train returns to spread cheer across country

Every newborn baby in Scotland gets a baby box. (Photo - @edinnews/Twitter)
Morning Start: Scotland’s baby boxes