Morning Start: Frost Flowers

Fun Fact: Do you know what frost flowers are?

On this day

In 1897, the Canadian Intercollegiate Rugby Football Union forms.

In 1960, NBA star Wilt Chamberlain records a record 55 rebounds in a single game.

In 1991, Queen singer Freddie Mercury dies at 45.

National holidays

Today is American Thanksgiving, Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day, National Family Health History Day, National Dog Show Broadcast, and National Sardines Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Trending

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Sarah Hyland (32), actress Katherine Heigl (44), and actor Colin Hanks (45).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

