Morning Start: Finland loves saunas

Fun Fact: Saunas are a big deal in Finland! For a country of just over five million people, Finland has more than three million saunas! They have more saunas than cars in the country and most homes and offices have them. Members of parliament usually meet in a sauna to hash out arguments.

On this day

In 1935, the NFL adopts a college draft to start the next year.

In 1974, the Philadephia Flyers win the Stanley Cup over the Boston Bruins.

In 1984, the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup over the New York Islanders.

In 1997, ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ premieres in the U.S.

In 1999, ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’ premieres in theatres.

In 2007, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End’ premiers in theatres.

In 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Devil’s Food Cake Day, and National Barber Mental Health Awareness Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In case you missed it

Rent in Kelowna has increased more than any other city in Canada. Learn more here.

Vernon mother caps off educational journey as UNBC valedictorian. Learn more here.

Injured woman rescued by boat in Naramata. Learn more here.

Trending

Have you every seen a fan get thrown out at home plate?

CLOSE PLAY AT THE PLATE… And they GOT HIM!@Starting9 pic.twitter.com/eFOxuH9Mnt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 18, 2022

Mid-interview? Not looking? No problem for Wade Miley.

Wade Miley????? What is this wizardry pic.twitter.com/LEDCHW0YYA — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) May 18, 2022

What kind of sorcery is this?!

How are we all now just finding out about this? @tokenCEO (via: Haisley.reuben/ig) pic.twitter.com/8BXeXW2xOs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 16, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with DJ Marshmello (30), singer Sam Smith (30), comedian Michael Che (39), retired NBA star Kevin Garnett (46), and retired Canadian UFC Georges St. Pierre (41).

We’re so close to the long weekend! Have a great day everyone!

coffeeOkanagan