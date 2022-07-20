(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Dragonflies are more dangerous than we think

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 20

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Lions, bears, and cougars are all predators in the wild but the most successful predator will surprise you – the dragonfly. Their capture rate is 97 per cent, making them the most successful hunters in the wild.

On this day

In 1871, British Columbia joins the confederation of Canada.

In 1969, Apollo 11 lands on the moon.

In 1973, actor Bruce Lee dies at 32.

In 2005, Canada becomes the fourth country to legalize same-sex marriage.

National holidays

Today is National Hot Dog Day, National Fortune Cookie Day, International Chess Day, National Moon Day, National Lollipop Day, National Ugly Truck Contest Day, Women’s Union Establishment Day, Space Exploration Day, World Jump Day, and Take Your Poet to Work Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Trending

Make sure your cutting board is fully on the table.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Sandra Oh (51), model Gisele Bundchen (42), actress Alycia Debnam-Carey (29), rock singer Chris Cornell (would’ve been 58), musician Carlos Santana (75), salesperson Billy Mays (would’ve been 64), actress Juilanne Hough (34), actor John Francis Daley (37), and actress Judy Greer (47).

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

