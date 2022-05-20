(Photo - Pixabay)

(Photo - Pixabay)

Morning Start: Detroit’s historic sports year

Your morning start for Friday, May 20

Good morning everyone! Let’s get your Friday started as we head into the long weekend!

Fun Fact: Only one city has won three major championships in one year. In 1935, the Detroit Red Wings (NHL), Detroit Lions (NFL), and Detroit Tigers (MLB) all won championships.

On this day

In 1310, shoes are made for both the right and left feet.

In 1506, Christopher Columbus dies at age 54.

In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope sends the first photos from space.

In 1991, Michael Jordan wins NBA MVP.

In 2015, David Letterman hosts the last episode of ‘Late Show with David Letterman’.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Rescue Dog Day, National Pizza Party Day, National Pick Strawberries Day, National Endangered Species Day, National Bike to Work Day, National Bike to School Day, and National Be a Millionaire Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna player taken first overall in WHL Draft. Learn more here.

Vernon bagel company celebrating grand opening over long weekend. Learn more here.

Shuswap man awarded $1.3 million following ‘horrific’ dirt bike crash. Learn more here.

Trending

A swish in golf is way more satisfying than a swish in basketball.

———————————————————-

Is there a new Air Bud movie on the way?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Cher (76), rapper Busta Rhymes (50), country singer Jon Pardi (37), actor Timothy Olyphant (54), and NASCAR driver Tony Stewart (51).

Have a great long weekend everyone! We’ll be back on Tuesday!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeOkanagan

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. mom saves pet goose from eagle while breastfeeding 4-month-old daughter

Just Posted

The music went off but the show must go on (Stars on Ice/Submitted)
Show goes on despite music troubles at Kelowna Stars on Ice

(Photo - Pixabay)
Morning Start: Detroit’s historic sports year

Kicking Horse Gymnastics Club just got back from a weekend competition in Canmore. (KHGC photo)
Kicking Horse Gymnastics looking forward to busy summer

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Bulletin file
MLA Clovechok introduces Private Member’s Bill