(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Crocodiles can’t move their tongues

Your morning start for Friday, May 6

Happy Friday! It’s that time again to get your weekend started!

Fun Fact: Crocodiles can’t move their tongues. They have a membrane that holds their tongue to the roof of their mouth.

On this day

In 1954, English athlete Roger Bannister becomes the first person ever to run a mile in under four minutes (3:59:4).

In 1966, a $20 Centennial gold coin is announced by the Canadian Minister of Finance.

In 1997, the Hartford Whalers become the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 2002, Elon Musk founds SpaceX.

In 2004, ‘Friends’ airs series finale.

In 2007, ‘Shrek the Third’ premieres in California.

In 2014, Canadian author Farley Mowat dies at 92.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Nurses Day, National Space Day, National No Pants Day, National Tourist Appreciation Day, National Beverage Day, National Provider Appreciation Day, National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, School Lunch Hero Day, and International No Diet Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

‘Sons of Anarchy’ actor to attend Kelowna open house. Learn more here.

Curtis Sagmoen out on bail after breaching probation. Learn more here.

Penticton eyeing further increases to development cost charges. Learn more here.

Trending

Remember in yesterday’s morning start we showed you the Blue Jays fan giving the young Yankees fan the home run ball from Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge? The next day he got to meet his idol.

The NBA on TNT crew had a visit from the Stanley Cup but retired NBA star Charles Barkley refused to touch the trophy.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor George Clooney (61), NBA star Chris Paul (37), rock singer Bob Seger (76), rapper Meek Mill (35), baseball hall of famer Willie Mays (91), retired NHL goaltender Martin Brodeur (50), and television host Tom Bergeron (67).

Go do something this weekend you’ve never done before! Have a great weekend everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Bicycle tourist rides through B.C. with his dog en route back to Quebec

Just Posted

The charity has seen an increase in abandoned animals this year (Okanagan Humane Society/Submitted)
Okanagan Humane Society hosting raffle for abandoned animals

(Facebook/E-Comm911)
911 service restored for Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Kootenays, Squamish-Lillooet

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Crocodiles can’t move their tongues

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will close out its 2021-22 season with a salute to Beethoven in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon. (File photo)
Okanagan orchestra salutes Beethoven