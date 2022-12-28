Morning Start: Canada loves mac and cheese

Your morning start for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Good morning all! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: Canada consumes more Kraft Dinner/Kraft Mac and Cheese than any other country. More than 1.7 million boxes are sold per week in Canada.

On this day

In 1944, Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard becomes the first player in NHL history to record eight points in a game.

In 1975, the ‘Hail Mary’ is born when Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach throws a 50-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left to win the game in the NFC Divisional round.

In 2002, job-seeking website LinkedIn is founded.

In 2021, Hall of Fame football coach and broadcaster John Madden dies at 85.

National holidays

Today is Card Playing Day, National Call a Friend Day, National Download Day, National Chocolate Candy Day, and National Short Film Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer John Legend (44), comic book author Stan Lee (would’ve been 100), actor Denzel Washington (68), actor Maggie Smith (88), television show host Seth Meyers (49), and actor Joe Manganiello (46).

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

