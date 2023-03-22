(Photo Credit: Live Science)

Morning Start: Camels

Your morning start for Wednesday, March 22

Good morning everyone and happy hump day. Let’s have a great day!

Fun Fact: Camel milk is incredibly nutritious, as nomadic cultures in harsh environments like deserts have relied on Camel milk for centuries as a source of nutrition. The milk has a lot more iron and vitamin C than cows’ milk and is sometimes used in Kazakhstan to help treat illnesses such as tuberculosis.

On this day

In 1896, Charilaos Vasilakos of Greece wins first modern marathon in 3:18 at the Panhellenic Games.

In 1963, The Beatles release their first album, Please Please Me.

National holidays

Today is Daffodil Day, Gryffindor Pride Day, International Day Of The Seal, National Goof Off Day, World Water Day and Texas Cowboy Poetry Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revy

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Former Kelowna councillor, Okanagan MP/MLA: Al Horning dead at 83

Christmas in July: Hallmark movie begins filming in Vernon

Merritt man files complaint over derogatory comments on medical file

Trending

A powerful, 6.5 magnitude earthquake was felt across Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of India. At least three people have been killed, according to police.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share one with actresses Reese Witherspoon (46), Constance Wu (40), Formula One driver Mick Schumacher (23), rapper DAX (28) and acting great William Shatner (92).

Have a terrific Wednesday!

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
