Morning Start: Bagels at Costco

Your morning start for Monday, April 24

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you had a great weekend, now let’s get your new week started!

Fun Fact: You can buy a box of bagels at Costco for an unbelievable price…

On this day

In 1898, Spain declares war on the United States.

In 1974, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers become a NFL franchise.

In 1986, ‘Crocodile Dundee’ premieres.

National holidays

Today is National Pigs in a Blanket Day, National Skipping Day, Fashion Revolution Day, and Scream Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Comedian, music history buff ready to make Kelowna laugh

Penticton Vees forward ranked as top-20 North American skater ahead of NHL Draft

Dare to dream: Kelowna girl collecting bottles to fund trip to Eiffel Tower

Trending

How cool would it be if you’re wearing a jersey when bartending and the player you’re wearing shows up?!

When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright. 😱 pic.twitter.com/6HwALOTh3o — New York Mets (@Mets) April 21, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Kelly Clarkson (41), singer Kehlani (28), singer/actress Barbara Streisand (81), country singer Carly Pearce (33), and actor Cedric the Entertainer (59).

Have a great week everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan