Morning Start: Australia’s time zones

Fun Fact: In Australia, half the year they have three time zones and the other half of the year they have five time zones. From April to October, they have three time zones. During daylight saving time, they have five time zones.

In 1896, gold is found in Yukon.

In 1968, activist Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated.

In 1973, the World Trade Center opens in New York City.

In 1974, Hank Aaron hits his 714th career home run, tying Babe Ruth’s record.

In 1975, Microsoft is founded.

In 1986, Wayne Gretzky sets an NHL record with his 213th point of the season.

In 1989, NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar plays in the last game of his career.

Today is National Walk Around Things Day, National Tell a Lie Day, National Vitamin C Day, National Cordon Bleu Day, National Hug a Newsperson Day and International Carrot Day. It is also National Public Health Week and National Safety Window Week.

In case you missed it

Structure fire evacuates plant in Kelowna

Kelowna’s Denim on the Diamond reveals 2023 music lineup

‘I was blindsided’: Penticton Art Gallery makes impassioned plea for council to restore funding

Trending

This broadcaster lost his mind when two players with the same name were battling for the puck.

Sebastian Aho hooks Sebastian Aho and the announcer loses his mind 😭 pic.twitter.com/si7aSG3UUY — Chelly (@ChellGod7) April 3, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Robert Downey Jr. (58), actor Heath Ledger (would have been 44), actress Jamie Lynn Spears (32), magician David Blaine (50), actor Eric Andre (40), actress Natasha Lyonne (44), actor David Cross (59), actress Aliyah Royale (23), actor Craig T. Nelson (79), poet Maya Angelou (would’ve been 95), retired NHL goaltender Roberto Luongo (43), and internet sensation Grumpy Cat (would’ve been 11).

