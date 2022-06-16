Morning Start: Are the Guinness World Records and Guinness beer related?

Your morning start for Thursday, June 16

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Guinness World Records was founded by Sir Hugh Beaver, who at the time, was the directing manager of Guinness Brewery.

On this day

In 1891, John Abbott becomes the third Prime Minister of Canada.

In 1903, Ford Motors incorporates.

In 1971, ‘Grease’ is released in theatres.

In 1980, ‘The Blues Brothers’ is released in theatres.

In 1995, Salt Lake City, Utah is awarded the 2002 Winter Olympics.

In 2010, hockey hall of famer Cam Nelly is named President of the Boston Bruins.

National holidays

Today is Fresh Veggies Day, National Fudge Day, World Sea Turtle Day, and National Career Nurse Assistants Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Search continues for woman, dog near Kelowna creek during flood emergency. Learn more here.

Flood watch and emergency operations activated in Spallumcheen. Learn more here.

A 2nd bomber may have rocked Penticton with explosions in 2021. Learn more here.

Trending

This bird just wanted to say hello to all the viewers of the Marlins-Phillies game on Tuesday night.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Tupac (would’ve been 51), actor John Cho (50), actress Laurie Metcalf (67), Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu (22), and golfer Phil Mickelson (52).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeOkanagan