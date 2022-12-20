Morning Start: Adidas and Puma creators

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Tuesday started!
Fun Fact: The creators of Adidas and Puma are brothers.
On this day
In 1919, the Canadian Railway Association is established.
In 1957, musician Elvis Presley receives a draft notice for the U.S. Army.
In 1966, the NBA awards Seattle a team for the 1967-68 season.
In 1974, ‘The Godfather Part II” is released.
In 1991, ‘Father of the Bride’ is released.
In 1996, ‘Scream’ is released.
In 2007, Queen Elizabeth II becomes the oldest ever monarch.
National holidays
Today is National Sangria Day, Games Day, and Go Caroling Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In Kelowna
In Penticton
In Revelstoke
In Salmon Arm
In Vernon
In case you missed it
Ukrainian city humming with generators, thanks to Kelowna contribution. Learn more here.
Police search for wanted man in Okanagan. Learn more here.
Donations help Shuswap’s U-Grow Girl host first retreat for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Learn more here.
Trending
This is the worst way to lose a football game ever…
I NEVER SEEN THIS IN MY LIFE. HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE.#RAIDERS WIN, WOOOW
Former #Patriots Chandler Jones too!pic.twitter.com/TsZBgN8va4
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2022
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with soccer player Kylian Mbappé (24), actor Jonah Hill (39), actress JoJo (32), television series creator Dick Wolf (76), and filmmaker Todd Phillips (52).
Have a great Tuesday everyone!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.