Morning Start: A Canadian made the first baseball glove

Your morning start for Friday, May 13

Good morning and happy Friday everyone! Let’s get your morning started on the right foot… or the left, whatever you prefer.

Fun Fact: Despite the fact that its American’s Pastime, a Canadian was the one who invented the baseball glove.

Arthur Irwin was playing shortstop in 1883 when he broke two fingers trying to make a play on a ball hit to him. Instead of coming out of the game, Irwin found an oversized leather glove and stretched the fingers with padding, therefore, inventing the first baseball glove.

On this day

In 1983, Reggie Jackson becomes the first MLB player to strike out 2,000 times in their career.

In 2004, the ‘Frasier’ series finale airs. 33 million people watch.

In 2013, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield departs the International Space Station on his way back to Earth.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Fruit Cocktail Day, National Apple Pie Day, International Hummus Day, National Crouton Day, and National Frog Jumping Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Trending

An incredible moment in Boynton Beach as many people quickly get out of their cars to help someone having an medical incident in their vehicle.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Robert Pattinson (36), country star Morgan Wallen (29), singer Stevie Wonder (72), retired NBA star Dennis Rodman (61), television host Stephen Colbert (58), country star Darius Rucker (56), rapper Pusha T (45), actress Lena Dunham (36), and actress Samantha Morton (44).

Have a fantastic Friday and weekend everyone!

coffeeOkanagan

