Diana, Princess of Wales bends laughs at something over the shoulder of British Columbia Premier Bill Bennett while Prince Charles looks on. Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, were in Kelowna, B.C., May 3, 1986 for a brief visit as part of their eight day stay in Canada. (CP PHOTO/Ron Poling)

May 3, 1986: Princess Diana visits Kelowna

The royal couple arrived just days before Expo ‘86

On this day, 36 years ago Princess Diana and Prince Charles visited Kelowna a few days before Expo ‘86.

The royal couple drove through town on May 3, 1986, in a cavalcade before proceeding to City Park, where they walked around the City Park Oval to meet attendees before being introduced to the crowd by Mayor Walter Gray.

Although brief, the visit touched many Kelowna residents, as the royal family coming to the city was quite the occasion. The event featured music and dancing from local organizations.

The pair attracted an estimated 25,000 people.

The most recent royal visit was in September 2016, when Prince William, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children visited Kelowna as part of their eight-day trip across B.C and the Yukon.

Did you see Princess Di in 1986?

Diana, Princess of Wales during a brief visit to Kelowna, B.C., May 3, 1986. (CP PHOTO/Ron Poling)

READ MORE:Expo 86 kicked off in Vancouver 36 years ago

READ MORE:Royal visit a bit of a tradition for Kelowna woman

@audreyygunn
editor@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaLocal HistoryRoyal family

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Morning Start: How many floppy disks make up a gigabyte?

Just Posted

Under changes proposed by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission of British Columbia, Revelstoke would be excluded from an updated riding map.
Revelstoke to be excluded in proposed Kootenay-Columbia electoral boundary changes

Proposed changes to federal electoral boundaries will affect voters in the Okanagan Valley and the Southern Interior of British Columbia. (Elections Canada map)
Federal electoral riding boundaries expected to change in Interior

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)
Police make arrest in Grand Forks bank robbery

Kicking Horse Janitorial is Golden’s first certified Living Wage Employer.
Kicking Horse Janitorial becomes Golden’s first certified Living Wage Employer