Kicking Horse opens Dec. 9

Get your skis shined up as opening day at Kicking Horse will be Dec. 9.

Those looking to be the first to reach 4,000 vertical feet can do so by purchasing a raffle ticket for the first gondola of the year. The money raised will go to help the Golden Food Bank. Tickets are $5 for one or $20 for five, and if you donate a non-perishable food item you can enter for another bonus ticket.

The winner gets to pick five friends to share the first gondola, skip the lift lines for the rest of the day and have lunch at the Eagle’s Eye Restaurant.

As of Nov. 14, Kicking Horse has received 128 cm of snow.

Despite being in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Golden hasn’t seen much snowfall unlike some areas of the province such as the Okanagan. Big White Ski Resort, near Kelowna, is opening a full seven days earlier than anticipated on Nov. 17 and will be the first ski resort in the province to open.

