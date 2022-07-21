The ‘majestic’ banaduck sits calmly, unaware of the shopping frenzy it has unleashed (photo credit: @whit3lighter/Twitter)

The ‘majestic’ banaduck sits calmly, unaware of the shopping frenzy it has unleashed (photo credit: @whit3lighter/Twitter)

Ducknana? Banaduck? London Drugs sells quacky deal and takes internet by storm

The strange sculpture is taking B.C. by storm

It’s not often statues capture the imagination of civilizations, and B.C. has gone duck-wild over an appealing new duck-banana statue spotted in a retail pharmacy chain.

The mysterious statue, dubbed by social media users as ducknana, is flying off the shelves of London Drugs, while taking the internet by storm.

Excited shoppers have taken to Twitter to share photos of the quacky figure.

The statue comes in three sizes: 20 inches, eight inches or the largest size of three feet. It’s priced up to $200, though many are listed as 60 per cent off.

What inspired the statue? Where did it come from? The cold, black eyes of the banaduck reveal no secrets. Perhaps, the beauty is in the mystery.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Retail

Previous story
No Mothra, just a moth invasion Kootenay-style
Next story
BC Parks encourages British Columbians to follow Camper’s Code

Just Posted

Henry Joseph played in the first official hockey game in 1875 in Montreal. He and Sir Edward Clouston were both active in the sport. Clouston went on to become a trustee for the Allan Cup (amateur hockey). Joseph was a central figure in developing many early sports. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
First hockey game was played in Summerland

Petro Canada in Golden is listed as tied for the 21st most expensive gas station in Canada, with similar pricing in Revelstoke. Gas prices have gone down across the country over the last week, but many in B.C. are still paying a premium at the pump. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden, Revelstoke, amongst priciest places to fuel up in Canada

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Dragonflies are more dangerous than we think

Emergency crews on the scene June15 after a fatal collision on Highway 1. (Mike Pecora photo)
RCMP respond to 269 service calls in June