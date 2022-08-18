On Aug. 18 A&W is selling burgers to beat MS (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer).

On Aug. 18 A&W is selling burgers to beat MS (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer).

Burgers to Beat MS returns to A&W

A&W is partering with the MS Society of Canada to raise money to support people with MS

Burgers to Beat MS is back at A&W.

For the 14th year, the company is partnering with the MS Society of Canada to help Canadians with Multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system.

Thursday (Aug. 18), $2 from every Teen Burger sold at A&W restaurants across Canada will be donated to the MS Society.

Customers can also add a donation to their order.

All funds raised will enable the MS Society to fund research and ensure that people affected by MS receive the support and resources they need.

According to the MS Society of Canada, Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with an estimated 90,000 Canadians living with the disease.

On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS each day.

This year’s fundraiser goal is $1.5 million to add to the over $17 million A&W has already donated to the MS Society in the past 13 years.

