Behold the Kootenay’s majestic ‘Ben Hur’

Photo: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley
Photo: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley
Photo: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley

Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo.

Last year, Living Lakes Canada announced a pilot project to monitor the Ben Hur watershed, Ben Hur Lake in particular, described as a high alpine lake near Kaslo. The project aims to build upon understanding of the Ben Hur watershed where Living Lakes has operated a hydrometric station since 2013.

To learn more online search; Living Lakes Canada, Kootenay Watershed Science.

Living Lakes Canada

Living Lakes Canada facilitates collaboration in monitoring, restoration, and policy development initiatives for the long-term protection of Canada’s lakes, rivers, wetlands and watersheds impacted by climate risk.

The nonprofit has been leading water stewardship initiatives for almost two decades, working on specific projects across Canada and throughout British Columbia, including in the Columbia Basin watershed where they are based.

Read more: Kokanee Glacier Park, a wonderland in summer

Read more: Peak grandness in the West Kootenay (scroll down story for photos)


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC ParksHikingKootenaysOutdoors and RecreationPhotography

Previous story
Does adversity make you stronger? Scientists say not always
Next story
Salmon Arm resident’s newspaper costume a Halloween hit

Just Posted

Ron Oszust voted in once again as Mayor of Golden. (Facebook)
Golden’s official election results

This historic photo is of the Kinbasket Lake Coffee Shop circa 1946. Check out the cool mural above the door. ~Golden Museum & Archives /BC Archives
From the Golden archives

(Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
A love letter to Golden

Do you know the correct name for these carved pumpkins? (Pixaby)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?