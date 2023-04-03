Boo the bear. (Kicking Horse Mountain Resort bear refuge)

Beautiful Boo the bear still snoozy near Golden

The bear is tired after his winter nap

He is up, but not so much at ‘em.

Boo the bear rose from his slumber about March 14 and has since been taking his time getting his energy back.

The bear who lives at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort bear refuge went down for his winter’s nap in December and only stirred once in January after a warm stretch across the region.

While Boo has left his den, his energy is still low according to the bear refuge, so he spends most of his day napping.

The grizzly is also a social media icon, with more than 7,000 followers on Instagram.

Many of his fans were happy to see the latest photo of him, commenting on social media that he was “so handsome”, “absolutely gorgeous”, “adorable” and “everyone’s favourite bear”.

The 20-year-old bear will soon start to gain momentum soon, which could mean more snapshots of the celebrity living it up at the refuge.

