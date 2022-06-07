Bear cub searches for snacks at West Kelowna home

Teshia Saunders didn’t have to go into the woods today as a bear tried to bring the picnic to her.

The Glenrosa resident discovered her surprise visitor on the back deck of her West Kelowna home at about 2 p.m. Monday (June 6). The animal was sniffing around intent on finding something to eat.

Working from home, Saunders normally keeps the deck door open to allow her dog to come and go throughout the day.

However, for whatever reason, on Monday she kept the door shut and it was probably a good thing, as a bear cub jumped up on the deck and began peeking in the windows.

The bear cub drank from the dog’s water dish before playing with an empty wine bottle and then checking out the rest of the backyard. Saunders filmed the interaction with the bear, watching it jump off the deck and mosey away.

But, about an hour later, the animal returned for a last ditch effort to find snacks.

Saunders said the bear didn’t disturb anything, and while encountering wildlife in her McLeod Road neighbourhood isn’t unusual, it was a shock to find the animal on her back deck.

She said last week she did run across a mother bear and two cubs.

