Battle for the soul of Canada’s game playing out on B.C. pub’s poutine menu

A local pub is gaining national attention for its menu.

17 Mile House Pub owners are known locally to be Habs fans – and their disdain for the Toronto Maple Leafs is no secret. But menu items that have been making locals laugh at the popular Sooke establishment are now making national headlines thanks to one social media post.

A photo of the menu, posted by Twitter user @Angeline19781 has pushed the “Maple Leafs Poutine” into the spotlight.

My daughter at a restaurant in Victoria has this on their menu…🤣🤣🤣 #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/xpInUzIzoB — Princess Consuela Banana Hammock (@Angeline19781) September 6, 2022

On the menu for $67 (a nod to the Leafs’ last Stanley Cup win in 1967), it’s described as “in usual Leafs fashion, a cold, overpriced dish served with under-performing gravy, ice cold fries and a side of disappointment.”

Another blow for Leafs fans is the menu item above it.

The “Habs Pountine” is listed at $12.95 as a Quebec classic with crispy fries and cheese curds, smothered in gravy.

Other Twitter users couldn’t help joining the fun, throwing a few light-hearted jabs back and forth. Many quickly pointed out how well Leafs Nation was taking the joke, while others questioned why there was no option for Canucks fans on the menu.

@JMooreHockey wrote: “So that’s what they do with the fries and the gravy after it’s sat for a while and tastes like cardboard, that’s actually a great idea.”

They had this sign up during Covid pic.twitter.com/HZe99a86Gw — John Lewinski (@unionlew) September 6, 2022

